Diabetes coffee morning returns to La Cala next week

THE next coffee morning organised by La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group will be held at Bar Tuta, La Cala on Monday April 19 from 11am.

As well as the HBA1c test, their team of nurses from Angels Nursing will hold a mini clinic where they will check blood pressure, oxygen capacity, eye and feet tests and simple kidney function.

If you would like the kidney function PH etc please bring a small bottle with your urine sample (these can be purchased from the chemists) and to find out more, contact Anne Bowles by sending an email to annediabetics@gmail.com.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

