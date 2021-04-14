Diabetes coffee morning returns to La Cala next week

By
John Smith
-
0
Bar Tuta
Join the Diabetes Group at Bar Tuta Credit: Bar Tuta Facebook

THE next coffee morning organised by La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group will be held at Bar Tuta, La Cala on Monday April 19 from 11am.

As well as the HBA1c test, their team of nurses from Angels Nursing will hold a mini clinic where they will check blood pressure, oxygen capacity, eye and feet tests and simple kidney function.

If you would like the kidney function PH etc please bring a small bottle with your urine sample (these can be purchased from the chemists) and to find out more, contact Anne Bowles by sending an email to annediabetics@gmail.com.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here