Cycling Tour Heads to Spain’s Carboneras.

IN what is set to be a stunning event, Carboneras is set to host a new event which not only has an individual time trial but also a new stage race. The Almeria municipality of Carboneras has been chosen by SDomínguez Producciones to host the new event.

Limited places will be available and according to event organisers so far over half of the 180 places have already been reserved. So eager cyclists that want to join in need to get their names in quickly, and registrations can be made through the organiser’s website, www.sdominguezproducciones.com.

The event has been organised with the collaboration of the town council of Carboneras, and the main sponsor is Hyundai Almerialva. According to organiser SDomínguez Producciones other sponsors include, Bikestore Almería for the Gran Premio de la Montaña and Electrohidráulica SP for the flying goals.

The event which is sure to delight eager cyclists and will take place on May 15 and 16. For cyclists with a need for speed, the individual time trial comes in at 10.7 kilometres and is considered to be completely flat. The second event will host an 87.5 kilometre route, with plenty of hills included.

Both events start from the Carboneras fishing port which in 2021 is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The time trial route will head towards the castle of San Andrés and then on towards Llano de Don Antonio, before returning to start point via Las Marinicas beach.

On the second day cyclists will be treated to a route through the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, which of course will be environmentally friendly as the stage will be road based. There are two flying goals planned for the peloton and riders better be prepared for some hills as the mountain passes are set to include the Mirador de la Amatista, Las Hortichuelas and La Chumbera. Happily, though there will be a descent towards the finish line.

Event organisers have planned the event with coronavirus safety in mind and competitors along with organisers will have to undergo an antigen test prior to the race.

