British Pub Gardens Booked Up By 14 Million Parched Punters.

BRITISH pub garden reservations have been snapped up by 14 million thirsty drinkers to secure outdoor tables at many of England’s favourite beer gardens and stretch as far as July where a million bookings are said to have been made.

Those who don’t make a reservation may have to wait weeks before they can sip a pint in a pub. The Sun has found that the majority of theatres in England’s biggest cities are on hold for the coming weeks.

A quick trawl on the web revealed that The One Eight Six cocktail bar in Manchester is fully booked for 10 consecutive weekends starting in May. In Birmingham, the Craft bar and restaurant said its outdoor pods were booked for six weeks and most tables had been purchased until July.

Spain’s bars and restaurants still have limitations in place with capacity severely reduced and only six allowed per table. Closing times for most regions in Spain remain at 10.30pm at night to give customers time to reach home within the 11.00pm curfew. Business owners on the Costas surely must be looking on with interest at the UK as the State of Alarm comes to an end in Spain on May 9. However, they might not have to wait long to welcome back holidaymakers from the UK as a covid passport system is being trialled across Europe.

Digital passports could soon open up travel abroad

Covid certification – including proof of a negative test – is already part of international travel, the UK government has said. It expects this to continue and is looking at ways of making it possible to show such information digitally.

European officials have announced plans for an EU-wide ‘Green Digital Certificate.’ This would allow anyone vaccinated against Covid, or who has tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus, to travel within the region. Officials hope the certificate will be in place before the summer tourist season.



Source: The Sun