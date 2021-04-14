Beach promenades in Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja to be spruced up ahead of summer season

Beach promenades in Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja to be spruced up ahead of the summer season.

SEATING along beach promenades will be repaired and given a new lease of life over the next month, at a cost of €22,385.

Councillor for Quality of Urban Services, Sandra Sánchez, said that, “given the current state of deterioration of the existing benches” on the Juan Aparicio and Avenida de los Marineros (Playa del Cura) promenades, conservation work is being carried out.

She said the urban street furniture needs “urgent attention” due to the fact that no maintenance work has been carried out in recent years.

Seating along both promenades and 20 isolated benches on the Paseo Juan Aparicio will be repaired.

“The works mainly consist of sanding and subsequent painting with a first coat of epoxy paint and a second coat of polyurethane paint on the metal bases,” said the council.


“Sanding and subsequent painting in two layers with wood protection paint on the wooden seats and backs will be carried out and likewise, small repairs to metal bases or woods in poor condition are also included.”

Continuing to promote Torrevieja and all it has to offer, the council has announced a Ruta de la Tapa will be held from April 15 to April 18, and from April 22 to April 25, so locals and expats alike can try to local tapas.

During the event, four tapas and two drinks will cost €10. Find out more from Torrevieja Gastronomica on Facebook. A map with the participating bars and restaurants will be added soon.


Organised by the Torrevieja Area Association of Catering and Hospitality Companies under the name ‘Nos vamos de Tapas’ (Let’s go for tapas) it is the sixth edition of the event which has become popular in the Vega Baja area.

