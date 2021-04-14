Barceló get first jab and urges everyone to do the same: ‘It’s the only way out of the crisis’.

VALENCIA’S Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Elda.

Barceló, from Sax, was called up for the jab as the campaign begins vaccinating the 60 to 69-year-old age group.

After receiving the first dose, she stressed that the vaccine “is the start of putting an end to the pandemic” and added that “there are many millions of people now vaccinated” and it is necessary to continue with the process to try to recover a certain normality.

“It is the only way out of the health crisis and the pandemic,” added the Minister of Health.

In addition to “inviting all citizens to get the vaccine”, Barceló said she wanted to convey a message of tranquility regarding the latest information on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It is a safe and reliable vaccine, as advised by experts, and its benefits are well above the possible adverse reactions that it may produce”.

She encouraged the “entire population of the Valencian Community to trust the decisions made by the experts, so that we will be able to deal with Covid-19”.

Earlier today, Wednesday, April 14, Barcelo said the Janssen vaccine delay “won’t disrupt” Valencia’s vaccine campaign because “they hadn’t been scheduled”.

The minister said that there was no cause for concern in the Community as the number of Pfizer vaccines due to arrive in Valencia has “increased”, and risen from 45,000 to 125,000 each week, a situation that “will help us to continue with the scheduled plan”.

Johnson & Johnson, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the Janssen single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, announced yesterday, Tuesday, April 13, that it was delaying the expected launch in Europe, after its use was halted in America due to reports of six cases of blood clotting, or thrombi, being detected.