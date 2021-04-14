Andalucia To Provide International Travellers Free Covid Insurance

Andalucia will provide non-resident international travellers with free insurance with Covid-19 coverage up to December 31.

SPANISH tourist officials have voiced their concerns about how the UK’s “traffic light” system will impact the summer season. The concerns follow Jet2’s decision to suspend all flights and holidays until June 23.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Juan Marin, Andalucia’s tourism minister, said: “While the announcement of the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework for restart highlights a route out of the pandemic and back to international travel, we are still concerned at the lack of certainty surrounding summer holidays.”

He added: “We are saddened to hear that major airlines such as Jet2 have taken the difficult decision to postpone their operations given the lack of clarity around likely start dates or requirements.”

According to Andalucia’s tourism website: “Andalucia provides all non-resident international travellers with free Covid insurance for stays at any type of regulated establishment in the region between January 1 and December 31, 2021.”

The website also states that the following will be covered by the insurer: “Medical and surgical expenses and fees, pharmaceutical expenses related to convalescence from Covid and hospitalisation expenses,” in a bid to promote the return of safe tourism.

Mr Marin added: “The international travel insurance offers travellers up to €4,000 of cover on medical expenses, sanitary repatriation and extension of stay in the case of a Covid-19 infection, providing visitors with the confidence that they are safeguarded during their trip.

“We continue to invest in resources to enable our tourism sector to restart operations safely and eagerly anticipate the return of British tourists.”

Full details can be found on the regions tourism website.