Will Jet2 Flights be Cancelled in July?

AS more and more flights are being cancelled, there are now concerns that Jet2 will extend their cancellations into July.

EWN recently reported on the updates with budget airline Jet2 flights and cancellations up to June 23.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One concerned person travelling to Spain has said their flight in July has just been cancelled: “Really disappointing news – just received confirmation from Jet2 that our July flights have been cancelled. Gutted,” although there has not yet been confirmation from the airline company.

As reported in EWN yesterday, chief executive Steve Heapy said: “We have taken time to study the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework, and we are extremely disappointed at the lack of clarity and detail.

“After several weeks exploring how to restart international travel, with substantial assistance and input from the industry, the framework lacks any rigorous detail about how to get international travel going again. In fact, the framework is virtually the same as six months ago.

“Following the publication of the framework today, we still do not know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to and the availability and cost of testing. Rather than answering questions, the framework leaves everyone asking more.”

He added: “Because of the continued uncertainty that the framework provides, it is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including June 23, 2021.”

Keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for any updates.