Stretches of beach in Costa Blanca’s Alicante to be designated for the elderly and visually impaired

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Stretches of beach in Costa Blanca's Alicante to be designated for the elderly and visually impaired
CREDIT: Wikipedia

Stretches of beach in Costa Blanca’s Alicante to be designated for the elderly and visually impaired.

ALICANTE City Council has today (Tuesday, April 13) approved a €180,000 scheme for the Beaconing of Beaches and Bathing Areas for the Elderly and Visually Impaired.

A 3,000 metre stretch between Cabo de las Huertas to the Coves de los Judíos will see designated coastal strips and new beaconing 150 metres into the sea, with buoys installed every 50 metres.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The move is in response to a request to install a channel in Cabo de las Huertas frequented by a large number of diving enthusiasts and swimmers, who have asked the council to “protect this practice through coastal marking to protect them from boats”.

“Similar measures will be installed at Postiguet beach to improve accessibility for the elderly, and another to facilitate access to bathing for the visually impaired, in addition to the special areas of the beaches of San Juan and Saladar-Urbanova,” said Alicante City Council.

“These areas already offer, during the summer period, assistance and activities for people with disabilities, as well as a service of accompaniment and assistance to the bathroom for people with functional diversity and reduced mobility.” it added.


In addition, nautical access channels will be created for boats that use the navigable areas with the beach, and 540 buoys will be used to mark the beaches of San Juan, Postiguet, Almadraba beach, Albufereta, Tiro Pichón area, Saladares beach and Tabarca.

The installation of anchoring buoys for boats in the marine reserve and swimming channels is also planned for San Juan and Albufereta beaches.

Plans to establish Alicante as a top cruise destination were announced last week.


Faced with the uncertainty of international travel, the Alicante Association for Cruise Tourism has put together a plan to create national routes and ‘check-ins’ at small ports so that Alicante can benefit from the arrival of cruise ship tourists.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here