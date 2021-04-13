Spanish National Kissing Day During Covid

APRIL 13 is National Kissing Day in Spain, are you missing being able to kiss and hold your loved ones due to current restrictions?

Today is National Kissing Day in Spain, but how do you feel about not being able to hold or kiss your loved ones due to current Covid-19 restrictions?

Traditionally, Spaniards even use kisses as a greeting, one on the right and one on the left, but with social distancing and the use of masks, this has become impossible. Now we have turned to tapping each other on the elbow as a greeting or talking to each other through video call.

Humans are hardwired to hold and kiss one another, may that be with a partner, friend or even family members. It is a way of showing affection and perhaps feels more needed now than ever.

EWN asked some people how they felt about not being able to get up close to friends and family, not only on this day that celebrates the kiss in Spain and bringing people closer together.

Some have called it a “real struggle”, and one EWN reader told us: “It was difficult to get out of the habit of going in for the kisses on the cheek when the pandemic started! Even though we are more used to it now, it is still hard to not be able to get close to loved ones and friends.”

Another reader thinks people may be more cautious after the pandemic: “We’ve all found it really hard to not be able to hug or kiss people we’re close to, but I don’t think I’ll be going back to the Spanish tradition double kiss in Spain, to be honest. I think a lot of people will be more cautious after the pandemic.”

However, Chris told us: “I know people who still insist on kissing even with the mask on!”