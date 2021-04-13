Mysterious Monolith Appears in Spain’s Catalonia

Alex Glenn
Mysterious Monolith Appears in Spain's Catalonia
Credit: Pixabay

Mysterious Monolith Appears in Spain’s Catalonia.

Locals have been shocked after a mysterious monolith appeared in Spain’s Catalonia in the town of Aiguamúrcia, north of Tarragona. The town is not used to this attention, as they have a population of less than a thousand people and the sleepy town is best known for its 12th century Santes Creus monastery.

The metallic monolith was discovered by the local town council of Aiguamúrcia on Saturday, and this means that this is the second monolith to appear in Catalonia. It was only last year that monoliths mysteriously started to appear in the Utah desert and around the world.

The new Catalonian monolith is said to be around three metres tall and even has Egyptian hieroglyphics engraved on it. Mayor Dolors Palma spoke of the monolith and explained that, “Unlike the others, this one is engraved with Egyptian hieroglyphics which we have been told mean ‘the game has begun’.”

Speaking to the Catalan News Agency, the mayor went on to explain how the monolith could possibly boost tourism in the area and said, “This could become a town attraction given its global impact,”

“We’ll see if we can keep it here but we don’t know how long it will last.”


The mayor has also speculated that the surprise monolith’s arrival could be a publicity stunt for a local company, but this remains to be seen. Many locals have already visited the site in order to get the look at the monolith.

In March a mystery monolith turned up on a beach in Girona, on Spain’s Costa Brava. The metal monolith, more than two metres tall, and similar to the one which appeared back in November 2020 in the Utah desert and several others since then, was spotted on Sa Conca beach in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, on Tuesday, March 30.

 


 

 

