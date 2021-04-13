Marbella Caretaker Arrested Over Cocaine Trafficking Loses Job

THE Marbella caretaker accused of being part of cocaine trafficking gang on the Costa del Sol has been removed from his job.

The caretaker, who was arrested as part of an investigation into cocaine dealing in Marbella, had been removed from duties.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the spokesman for the City of Marbella, Felix Romero, announced it has been agreed, as a precautionary measure, to remove from his duties as a caretaker in a school in Marbella

The man is said to be the main suspect in a cocaine trafficking investigation.

Marbella Council said they had taken the step, “to agree that this caretaker will not provide his services at the school where he was assigned.”

The man was arrested after a joint operation led by the National Police and the Guardia Civil in Malaga brought down a criminal organisation allegedly dedicated to cocaine trafficking on the Costa del Sol, which they say was organised by a school caretaker in Marbella.

Seven people were taken into custody and more than two kilos of cocaine were seized. Several luxury vehicles, boats and more than €10,000 in cash were also discovered in the police raids across the province.

The investigation began in the middle of last year when agents became aware of a network that was allegedly making shipments of cocaine to different parts of Andalusia in quantities close to one kilo which was later split up and sold it in lower quantities.

Initial investigations verified the existence of the network, which was based on the Costa del Sol, and whose members were dedicated to the distribution of cocaine from Malaga to Almeria and Granada.

Agents identified several people who were distributing cocaine in their vehicles and noticed that some of them were past offenders with a history of drug trafficking.

Investigators were surprised by the high standard of living of the ring leader in charge of the network since his work in a school in Marbella and salary contrasted greatly with him owning luxury vehicles and boats, one of them a yacht, which he had docked in Malaga’s marina.

The ring leader owned real estate worth more than half a million euros, although the properties were listed in the name of different relatives, according to the police investigation.

In addition, agents identified the drivers of the vehicles during the drug transfers to other parts of Andalucia.

They also arrested the people who allegedly cut cocaine to distribute it in smaller quantities to sell.