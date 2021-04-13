Málaga Is The Leading Meat Exporter In Andalucía 

MÁLAGA Is The Leading Meat Exporter Out Of All The Provinces Of Andalucía



During a visit today, Tuesday 13, to the Famadesa meat company, Patricia Navarro, the Junta de Andalucía’s Málaga representative, confirmed that according to the latest data produced by Extenda – the Andalucía Exports and Foreign Investment company – up until January 2021, Málaga is the province that exports the most meat products from Andalucía, reaching €25 million per month.

In a statement from the Junta, Málaga’s figure is a massive 63 per cent of the total meat products export from Andalucía, which amounts to €39.5m in the last month, with the minister pointing out that this growth has been achieved despite the pandemic, and that during 2020, Andalucía had hit a record export figure of more than €11m.

Ms Navarro said, “this means that we have in agribusiness a fundamental ally, if not the main protagonist, of what the economic recovery is going to be after the health crisis of Covid-19. The agri-food sector is going to be the epicenter of economic recovery and, within the agricultural industry, the meat sector has a very important weight, so much so that Malaga is the province that exports the most meat products in all of Andalucía”.

The minister also proudly pointed out that Málaga is placed in seventh position of the biggest meat exporting provinces nationally, with 2020 exports totalling €298m, adding, “we are convinced that hand in hand with the agri-food industry we will come out of this crisis, although the Andalucían Government is making a great effort to implement economic aid for all economic sectors affected by covid-19. The service sector is a great economic lung, but agri-food is also essential for tourism and to continue sustaining our economy”.

China is the main market for the meat exports, at 67 per cent of the total, followed by Portugal with 17.5 per cent, and France with 4.75 per cent, but, according to Extenda data, exports also go as far afield as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Germany, Benin, Sweden, Mozambique, Niger, Uruguay, Comoros, Togo and Haiti.

Federico Beltrán, the manager of Famdesa came in for praise from the ministers of the Junta de Andalucía for his exemplary work, with Ms Navarro stressing, “we want to help this company and all those who make up the meat products sector to consolidate those perspectives that we have, that this sector is key in the economic recovery once we overcome the health crisis”, as reported by malaghoy.es.