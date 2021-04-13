Flouter threatens to kill cop after being told to put mask on

Flouter threatens to kill cop in Valencia after being told to put his mask on.

THE National Police arrested a 19-year-old after he allegedly threatened to kill an officer after he and his colleague told him he should put on his mask correctly, in line with Covid regulations.

Along with a number of other males, the detainee was warned he faced a fine for breaching health and safety measures, but reportedly became aggressive and told police: “I don’t put (the mask on) because I can’t get it out of my balls, you put it on subnormal.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He then told police: “When we catch you on the street we’re going to bust you, we have to kill you a**hole” and called them “clowns and f***ing pimps.”

The events unravelled when police, who were carrying out citizen security prevention work in the Valencian district of Exposició, spotted two young men with their masks below their chin, so they told them to put them on correctly and asked them to identify themselves.

This is when they were allegedly met with insults and a threat to kill.

After the group were warned they faced fines if they didn’t put their masks on and were being moved along, the detainee – known to the officers having grown up in the neighbourhood – turned and made the threats.

The 19-year-old, who has a police record, was arrested for making threats and will appear before the courts.

In a separate incident in Valencia, two EMT buses on the 99 route were fired at with a shotgun in La Malvarrosa, causing extensive damage to the rear windows and terrifying the drivers and passengers onboard.

The buses were shot at as they passed La Fe Hospital and reached the Congress Palace on April 7, confirmed Local Police of Valencia.

Both incidents left the vehicles with broken and shattered rear windows, though fortunately nobody was hurt.