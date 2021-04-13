Euro Bank loan Of €700M Bails Out Spain’s Airport Company AENA.



The Spanish airport group Aena has announced the signing of a Euro Bank loan with financial institutions totally €700 million euros, which will strengthen its liquidity, allowing it to overcome the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new loans have maturities of between 2 and 5 years. With this, Aena raises the availability of cash and credit facilities to a total of 2,254 million euros.

In Malaga’s -Costa del Sol Airport passenger numbers were down 90 per cent on the same period last year.

According to new data released by the company, air traffic in Malaga fell by 90.7 per cent in February compared to the same period last year.

During the month only 105,172 passengers passed through Costa del Sol airport terminals, compared to the 1.1 million that did so a year earlier in the last period before the state of alarm and the closure of borders was ordered.

The data just published by the national airport operator Aena indicates that 2,195 flights operated on the airport’s runways, 74.5 per cent fewer than in 2019.

The decline in passenger numbers on the Costa del Sol is higher than the national average. Aena said that in February some 2,229,568 passengers were recorded across the whole network in Spain, 86.8 per cent fewer than in the same month last year.

Aena to Launch COVID testing at Spanish Airports

AENA has launched COVID testing at 15 airports that have the highest throughput of travellers. The intention is to create dedicated spaces for the tests to be carried out and private companies will be able to bid to run them.

Aena Lost 200 Million Customers In 2020

Spain’s airport operator Aena has suffered its worst year in history, as it carried 199,183,065 fewer passengers in 2020 than it did the previous year, representing a loss of 72.4 per cent. The first coronavirus lockdown in the spring saw a 90 per cent drop in passengers, but things slightly improved with the arrival of summer and the resumption of international travel. However, the airline sector collapsed again in September with the onset of the second Covid-19 wave.

