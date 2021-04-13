Council in Mallorca wants to reclaim footpaths for its residents

One of the areas the Council wants reopened
One of the areas the Council wants reopened

OVER a period of time, since 1992, it appears that some 13 footpaths around Deia which were open to the public have been closed and made private.

After researching the situation and relying upon both written and oral evidence, Deia Council is actively attempting to have all 13 paths return to public access.

It has initially highlighted one which is on the way to the Torre de la Pedrissa where it says that the original horseshoe path has been closed and, in its place, a far worse access was opened whilst the area has a number of signs claiming that it is ‘Private’.

It has politely suggested that those who have done this should reopen the area and the Council would like this to be agreed without any acrimony but has indicated that if this does not occur within 30 days it may well be forced to undertake the process of recovery through legal steps.

The Deia Council contends that when a public path closes, residents lose not only a place of passage but access to nature and the heritage which they are entitled to enjoy.


