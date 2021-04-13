Costa Blanca town increases Covid-aid for SMEs and self-employed.

ASPE Council is adding €118,000 to the €392,000 already allocated to provide essential aid in an attempt to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

The financial aid will be available to self-employed and businesses who have experienced significant losses due to Covid restrictions.

A coffer of €392,000 had already been earmarked for the hospitality sector, gyms, travel agencies and leisure, of which €70,000 has been distributed to 49 of the 96 applications received.

Councillor Ivan Escobar said: “We are one of the municipalities within the province that has given more speed to the call and payment of aid. The new addition is to include the sectors that were not included in the previous call and have suffered losses or damage due to Covid restrictions.

“At this time the important thing is to maintain the economic sectors and activity despite the situation in which we find ourselves, the self-employed and companies are a priority.”

In other news, Aspe has joined neighbouring Elche and other shoemaker municipalities, to promote an institutional agreement to avoid the US tariff on footwear exports.

The council was invited by Elche Mayor Carlos González, to meet with local authority representatives from Petrer, Elda, Villena, Monóvar and Pinoso to draw up a request for the Spanish Government to negotiate with the EU and agree a common action strategy to prevent the application of this new tax burden.

“If this measure were carried out, it would cause irreparable damage to a relevant sector of the industrial fabric of our town, which is currently trying to recover from the series of economic consequences generated by the pandemic,” González stressed.

The mayors of shoemaker municipalities also plan to put on the table an Institutional Declaration to once again ask the government to include the sector within Royal Decree 5/2021 on aid to business solvency.