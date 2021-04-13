Convicted paedophile arrested in Murcia over abuse of eight children

Convicted paedophile arrested in Murcia over the alleged abuse of eight children.

THE 59-year-old Icelandic man was convicted of sexually abusing children in his home country in 1988 and has since been living abroad, according to the Guardia Civl.

He is said to have gained the trust of young victims by offering them “small financial rewards”, and during a police investigation, a mobile phone and laptop containing pornographic and paedophile material have been seized.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As part of ‘Paseadores’ (walkers) operation, the suspect was arrested in connection with eight crimes of sexual abuse, committed against children in the municipality of Torrepacheco, Murcia.

“The detainee, who has been remanded into custody, had a criminal record for pedophilia in his country of origin dating back to 1988 when he was convicted of having had sexual relations with four children,” said police in a statement.

An investigation was launched when several families reported that their children could have been “sexually abused by an Icelandic citizen, a resident of a hamlet in Torrepacheco, since the summer of 2020”.

Officers managed to identify, locate and arrest the suspect and found child pornographic material on a number of electronic devices.

“The detainee always used the same modus operandi to approach his victims and gain their trust. When he already had a lovel of friendly relationship with them, he offered them small financial rewards to try to sexually abuse them,” said police.

The Guardia Civil collaborated with Interpol to check if he had any outstanding or pending cases with international justice, and it became apparent the detainee “has lived in several Latin American countries in recent years”.

The case has been passed to the Court of Instruction number 4 of San Javier in Murcia.