Ciudadanos Party in Palma wants to see people encouraged to recycle

THE spokeswoman for the Ciudadanos party in Palma, Eva Pomar has called upon the EMAYA company to introduce incentives for those who recycle rubbish.

EMAYA is a public company, owned and run by Palma City Council which manages the public services related to water (from supply, treatment and supply, to sanitation and reuse), the selective collection of solid urban waste and street cleaning.

Pomar explained that the City Council reported the possibility that, with the new organic containers, a system would be put into operation with which the person would be identified through their Citizen Card and a fairer rate would be applied according to their commitment with recycling through reductions in the charges for waste disposal.

She pointed out that she has repeated on several occasions that “the current system is unfair because it does not provide any benefit to those who recycle correctly and neither does it penalize those who do not recycle.”

So, she is unhappy that Councillor Ramón Perpinyà who is also President of EMAYA confirmed that this concept will not be introduced before the end of the legislature or the beginning of the next.