Ciudadanos Party in Palma wants to see people encouraged to recycle

By
John Smith
-
0
More organic waste containers installed in Palma
More organic waste containers installed in Palma Credit: EMAYA

THE spokeswoman for the Ciudadanos party in Palma, Eva Pomar has called upon the EMAYA company to introduce incentives for those who recycle rubbish.

EMAYA is a public company, owned and run by Palma City Council which manages the public services related to water (from supply, treatment and supply, to sanitation and reuse), the selective collection of solid urban waste and street cleaning.

Pomar explained that the City Council reported the possibility that, with the new organic containers, a system would be put into operation with which the person would be identified through their Citizen Card and a fairer rate would be applied according to their commitment with recycling through reductions in the charges for waste disposal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

She pointed out that she has repeated on several occasions that “the current system is unfair because it does not provide any benefit to those who recycle correctly and neither does it penalize those who do not recycle.”

So, she is unhappy that Councillor Ramón Perpinyà who is also President of EMAYA confirmed that this concept will not be introduced before the end of the legislature or the beginning of the next.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here