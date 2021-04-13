Burianna Beach Toilet Reforms Progress

Burianna Beach Toilet Reforms Progress
Burianna Beach Toilet Reforms Progress. Image - Wikipedia

NERJA City Council is finalising the reforms of the public toilets of Burianna beach.

Nerja City Council is finalising the reforms to the public toilets on Burriana beach, which corresponds to phase 1 of the project.

The mayor, José Alberto Armijo, has made a visit to the site this morning accompanied by the councillor for beaches, Maricarmen López, the municipal technical architect, the councillor for urban planning, Nieves Atencia, Antonio Damián Sánchez, and the coordinator of operative services, David Román.

The councillor has highlighted the importance of the reforms, with them being an improvement in the services offered by a beach visited by so many tourists and residents each year. There will also be improvements to the beaches of Maro and Nerja for the start of summer.

The renovations have been carried out on the public toilets on the eastern side of the beach, in the modules located in the Chiringuito Ayo, and between the La Barca Merendero and the Playa & Sol Lounge Restaurant.


€34,940.60 of the €70,282.15 investment has been financed through the Program for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA), which subsidises the salary costs of workers. The remainder of the investment, which is for the cost of materials, is co-financed by the Junta de Andalucía and the Provincial Council that contribute €17,470.30 and municipal funds worth €17,871.25. The carpentry, facilities and painting have been renewed and one of the toilets has been adapted for people with reduced mobility, complying with current regulations.

Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, explained that “in reference to phase II of the project, which corresponds to the toilet modules located in the Chiringuito Moreno, and enters the José Cruz Restaurant and the Montemar Merendero, in the western area of ​​the beach will be fully financed by the City Council, through the Extraordinary Municipal Plan for Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment, included in the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis.”

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja


