As tourists return to Palma, the Local Police will keep control

PALMA COUNCIL has agreed with the Local Police and the unions representing officers that the force will be in the forefront of promoting the city as a safe destination.

This new model which has been in development since September 2020 will see officers located in the same areas continuously so that they will have first-hand knowledge of the type of problems that may arise.

With the new structural reinforcement system, the number of police assigned to these duties is 82 and they will not be able to enjoy holidays during the summer but cover 16 hours of special operation from Monday to Sunday with the balance patrolled by regular duty officers.

In addition, 55 officers will be assigned to continue to patrol their usual neighbourhoods so that both tourist areas and areas of residential occupation are properly policed.

In general, the main functions of the special force will be to infringement of municipal ordinances associated with tourist activity such as prostitution, sale of fake items, noise pollution, drunkenness and general rowdy behaviour.

The Local Police are therefore adapting from managing a city under a state of alarm to recognising the health crisis in order to ensure a safe tourist season.