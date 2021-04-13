Armed Police Arrest Axe-Wielding Man Outside Buckingham Palace

Armed Police Arrest Axe-Wielding Man Outside Out Buckingham Palace
Armed Police Arrest Axe-Wielding Man Outside Out Buckingham Palace.

Armed Police Arrest Axe-Wielding Man Outside Buckingham Palace.

Armed Police have arrested an axe-wielding man while he was walking in the direction of Buckingham Palace. Witnesses described seeing the man carrying the weapon on The Mall, in London, at around 6.30 pm. One tweeted this afternoon: ‘This man was just arrested by six armed police while walking down the Mall in direction of Buckingham Palace while wielding an axe.’

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: ‘The Mall has been blocked to traffic while police remove the man and the axe.’ It is understood that the suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

The man has since been taken to Charing Cross Police Station for questioning. There are no reports of any injuries. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The funeral service for Prince Philip is on Saturday, April 17 and security is already being beefed up around the palace.

Prince Harry Lands Back In The UK For Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry has landed back in the UK for the first time since his split from the royal family, following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip. Prince Philip died at home at Windsor Castle just two months before his 100th birthday.


This is the first time Harry has returned home since he and Meghan resigned as senior working members of the monarchy. He was spotted wearing chinos, a jacket and a black face mask, and was met by security off the plane before getting into a black Range Rover and being driven away.

Source: The Daily Mail


