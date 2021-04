Andalucía’s Health Minister To Meet Sputnik Vaccine Manufacturers

Speaking with Canal Sur Televisión, Mr Aguirre explained that he had already held talks with other manufacturers such as Rovi, AstraZeneca, and Janssen, but was quick to point out that these meetings were not held with a view to purchasing supplies, but with the intention of “being informed about the number of vaccines that arrive in Spain, and the part that would correspond to Andalucía”.

He also explained that it was in his best interests to maintain contact with all these companies, so that in the event of any market breakdown, he would have other options readily available, and also helps him to be able to make a projection about the number of doses that would be arriving into Andalucía between the months of April and June, and thus be able to plan the actions on how to administer those doses.