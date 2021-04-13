Andalucía’s Health Minister To Meet Sputnik Vaccine Manufacturers

ANDALUCÍA’S Health Minister, Jesús Aguirre, To Meet Sputnik Vaccine Manufacturers This Week

Jesús Aguirre, the Minister of Health and families for Andalucía, announced on Monday 12 that he will this week be holding a videoconference with the manufacturers of the Russian Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine, regarding the possible incorporation of their product into the vaccination calendar of the autonomous communities.

Speaking with Canal Sur Televisión, Mr Aguirre explained that he had already held talks with other manufacturers such as Rovi, AstraZeneca, and Janssen, but was quick to point out that these meetings were not held with a view to purchasing supplies, but with the intention of “being informed about the number of vaccines that arrive in Spain, and the part that would correspond to Andalucía”.
He also explained that it was in his best interests to maintain contact with all these companies, so that in the event of any market breakdown, he would have other options readily available, and also helps him to be able to make a projection about the number of doses that would be arriving into Andalucía between the months of April and June, and thus be able to plan the actions on how to administer those doses.
The Health Minister assured that the Junta de Andalucía joins the centralised and scale purchase of vaccines against Covid-19, explaining, “We believe that it is the best way to acquire vaccines. We hope and demand compliance with the agreements signed by the different multinationals”.
Referring to the central government, Mr Aguirre accused them of not complying with their initial vaccine projections, saying, “If they had done so, the level of immunity would be 18 per cent, compared to the 6.3 per cent we have today”, although he claimed that he does trust Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez’s forecast regarding the projection for this quarter, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
