Alcaracejos Traffic Accident Leaves One Dead And One Injured

ALCARACEJOS Traffic Accident Leaves One Person Dead And Another Injured in Córdoba



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, today, Monday 12, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Pozoblanco and Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo Fire Brigade, The Guardia Civil, and the rescue helicopter, to a location on the N-502 road in Alcaracejos, Córdoba.

112 received several calls from the public just before 4.30pm, reporting a serious traffic collision between two vehicles, on the A-502 road at Km375 near Alcaracejos, going in the direction of Córdoba, with injured casualties in need of urgent medical assistance.

On arrival at the incident, the firefighters had to free two people who were trapped in the wreckage, with the 061 health workers confirming that one person was dead from the injuries sustained in the accident, and another person was transferred by ambulance to the Pozoblanco Hospital.

Guardia Civil officers closed the road, and controlled the traffic while the rescue and emergency treatment were taking place, and once the vehicles had been removed and the road surface cleared of any wreckage, the road was once again opened, with an investigation being launched to determine the cause of the Alcaracejos traffic accident, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.