Rock-bottom worries

SANTA POLA’S fishing guild maintained that directives protecting bottom-dwelling fish will ruin the Mediterranean fishing industry.

Angel Lucho, who heads the local guild, recently met Santa Pola’s mayor, Loreto Serrano to pass on members’ worries.

“This is undercover restructuring against trawling that will seriously damage the earnings of many families,” Lucho warned.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Despite cutting back fishing fleets in recent years, Spain’s government continued to demand more and more reductions, he said.

The Santa Pola guild had complained on numerous occasions through the National Federation of Fishing Guilds and directly to the Ministry as well as the European Commission and European Parliament, Lucho added.

“Spain’s fishing fleet is small compared with other countries, but the government goes on reducing activity,” he told Serrano, who promised to support the sector.

“It would be disastrous for Santa Pola to lose so many direct and indirect jobs,” the mayor declared. “Santa Pola fish covers not only the fishing sector but also local culture and tourism as so many restaurants and bars offer this product.”