Lexus LS Luxury Flagship Saloon Takes 2021 By Storm With New Technology.

The updated Lexus LS luxury saloon flagship comes bristling with new technology, new styling and “even smoother driving performance”, according to the manufacturer- BMW’s 7 Series rival is available to order in a choice of three trim levels.

An LS standard is priced from approx €91,000 with an optional Premium upgrade package – priced at €8,889 – adding heated rear seats, an upgraded stereo and four-zone climate control. Mid-range F Sport trim costs €99,981 and brings a performance-inspired body-kit alongside extra equipment including the brand’s new BladeScan adaptive headlights, while the top-rung Takumi trim is priced from €122,000, and includes a digital rear-view mirror, bespoke 20in alloy wheels and 22-way electrically adjustable front seats.

Top of the revisions to the LS range is a revamped hybrid drive system that aims to improve the driving experience in Normal mode, which, Lexus says, is where the average LS spends 90% of its time, and in which the driver uses only moderate accelerator inputs.

New technological additions include the BladeScan adaptive high-beam headlight system, as first seen on the updated RX SUV, which uses a fast-rotating mirror to project light from LEDs to provide enhanced illumination compared with conventional systems and the digital rear-view mirror that improves rearward visibility. Elsewhere, the 360deg camera gains a new pedestrian detection function and there are new motors that tighten the seatbelts when the pre-collision warning system is activated.

Source: Chasingcars