Japanese Embassy Asks Andalucíans To Submit Springtime Photos

Chris King
Japanese Embassy Asks Andalucíans To Submit Springtime Photos. image: flickr

The Japanese people love nature and have a passion for the coming of Springtime, with one word used to describe this special moment, “Hanami”, which translates as “contemplation of the flowers”, and means the moment of spring when the citizens of Japan visit parks and gardens to admire the beauty of nature.

To celebrate Springtime, the Japanese Embassy in Sevilla are asking the people of Andalucía to send in their best photographs showing beautiful flowering trees and plants, their “Hanami”, that signify the start of Spring, and where think a Japanese person might feel at home if they visited the place in the picture.

A spokesperson for the embassy told ABC that the photos deemed to most resemble “Hanami” will be posted on the social networks of the Japanese embassy for their tourists to be able to go and visit the location in the photograph when they visit Andalucía.

They also pointed out that this initiative forms a part of their “Japanese cultural spring”, which includes a series of events where ” there will be workshops on Origami, Sumi-e Painting, Spring Music Concerts, Ikebana, Bonsai, Washoku, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.


