Elche’s messy dates

ELCHE city hall has put out to tender a €240,000 contract to prune 8,000 palm trees.

This covers trees in the city centre, outlying districts and Elche’s industrial estate, explained Parks and Gardens councillor Hector Diez.

Pruning needed to start in June, Diez said, both for the health of the trees and to remove the heavy branches of dates before the fruit ripened and fell to the pavements.

Not only did this cause problems for pedestrians and street-cleaners but also attracted flies and insects, he pointed out.

Diez stressed that although the municipal Parks and Gardens brigade did “a grand job” it was occasionally necessary to bring in an outside contractor, given the many palms inside the city as well as in residential areas.

“It is essential to ensure that the city’s palm trees are well-maintained and in optimum condition at all times,” the councillor said.

