Brian May proud of Queen’s 50th anniversary milestone.

2021 marks not only Queen’s 50th anniversary but sadly also the 30th anniversary of Freddie Mercury’s death. The iconic band are now set to celebrate their golden jubilee although Brian has admitted that without Freddie the milestone feels a little bittersweet.

Brian spoke of how proud he is to still be creative and to be celebrating the milestone and said, “Well I’m proud. Of course, we’re proud of what we’ve done and we’re still around.

“We just kind of didn’t want to harp on it. We just thought, ‘Let’s just celebrate the fact that we’re still creative.’

“I think it also…because Freddie’s not here it changes our feelings a little bit. There’s always going to be that little bit of…reticence in a sense.” As reported The Express.

Brian went on to talk about the collaboration with singer Adam Lambert, which he considers to almost be a re-birth for the iconic band. Brian explained that, “I’m very proud of what we do now with Adam.

“It’s been incredible, the sort of…the re-birth and response we’ve had around the world.

“And it’s great that we can own our own legacy, own our own material and keep it alive rather than it being a museum piece or fossil.”

The composer has a stunning array of talents and even has a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College. Brian was also commended for his “services to the music industry”, in 2005 when he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire. He also composed many Queen classics such as ” We Will Rock You “, ” Fat Bottomed Girls “, ” Save Me ” and ” Flash “.