Aid for Vega Baja industry

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Aid for Vega Baja industry
ORIHUELA VISIT: Rafa Climent with Vega Baja business representatives Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) is spending €1.93 million on 14 Vega Baja industrial estates.

On his recent visit to Orihuela, Rafa Climent, who heads the Generalitat’s Sustainable Economy department, said that the regional government and public sector IVACE had launched a re-industrialisation scheme some time ago.

“We have backed productive sectors and industries in areas where they play a key role in generating quality, sustainable employment.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The IVACE cash will be used to improve, modernise and provide infrastructure and services for Vega Baja industrial estates and technology parks, Climent explained.

The  €1.93 million windfall would “dignify and modernise” these areas so that businesses could establish themselves and continue investing.

“Industrial estates have been systemically overlooked by the administrations,” the Economy chief pointed out.


“This is why in 2017 we began providing direct aid to town halls to finance improvements and modernisation, situating these estates in the position they deserve.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aid for Vega Baja industry.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here