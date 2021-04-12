Aid for Vega Baja industry

THE Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) is spending €1.93 million on 14 Vega Baja industrial estates.

On his recent visit to Orihuela, Rafa Climent, who heads the Generalitat’s Sustainable Economy department, said that the regional government and public sector IVACE had launched a re-industrialisation scheme some time ago.

“We have backed productive sectors and industries in areas where they play a key role in generating quality, sustainable employment.”

The IVACE cash will be used to improve, modernise and provide infrastructure and services for Vega Baja industrial estates and technology parks, Climent explained.

The €1.93 million windfall would “dignify and modernise” these areas so that businesses could establish themselves and continue investing.

“Industrial estates have been systemically overlooked by the administrations,” the Economy chief pointed out.

“This is why in 2017 we began providing direct aid to town halls to finance improvements and modernisation, situating these estates in the position they deserve.”

