Torrevieja launches free multi-language app to reserve sports facilities.

THE local authority’s Department of Sports has created a free mobile application available in 11 languages including English, which is fully accessible on all iOS and Android devices.

“The main objective of this application is to make it easier for the user to manage reservations for facilities such as the swimming pool or the municipal gym, through a private space where they can view their reservations and receive notifications,” said Torrevieja Council.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, users will receive the latest council news, be able to access the Accessible Guide, and get weather conditions in real time.

From the app, users can also access the website (www.torreviejasportscity.com), consult and follow the council on their social networks and even download documents.

The app has a contact space with an interactive map with the location of the sports venues, with information, characteristics and history of each of the facilities that make up the complex, as well as their hours of use.

The development of the mobile app has been carried out by the company CIE Informática, a contract worth €2,904, which includes the development, creation, and publication on the official download platforms, the training of the council team, as well as two physical QRcode devices for the daily management of user reservations.

The app is available from today in English, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Valencian, Catalan, Basque and Galician.

Last month, it was proposed that Torrevieja Council carry out a supplementary aid plan alongside the Resistir Plan for sports centres affected by the closure of these facilities, as well as the reduction in income caused by a drop in members, taking into account the investment made in protocols and security measures.

In addition, the council is asked to enable a line of subsidies for non-professional sports clubs.