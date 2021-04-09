Technology Park In Malaga Continues To Expand Despite The Crisis.

The directors of three technology and science parks situated on Spain’s Costa del Sol have confirmed that the sector is “expanding” in the region despite the crisis

The head of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities of the Board, Rogelio Velasco, said that even despite the crisis caused by Covid-19, “technology parks have become a very important source of attracting investment foreign ” and ” companies ” in Andalucía. LA RAZÓN spoke with the directors of three of those parks who confirmed the words of the counsellor.

When asked whether there has been an increase in the companies that host these facilities over the last two years, Felipe Romera, general manager of Málaga Techpark, points out that “146 companies” have opened up in the complex during this time. “The implementation of different measures, such as teleworking, has made it possible to maintain and increase employment at the site in the last year and to continue to be attractive to companies” that are established in the park, he says.

Minister Velasco also said the news “highlights the stability and resistance of the park against the crisis.”

He said that the TechPark had rolled out new initiatives to avoid “losses in productivity and company performance.” He added it had developed internationally, which “has contributed to reinforcing its position in Europe and other global markets.”

Amazon, the world’s largest online retail giant, will occupy a large logistics centre in the Intehorce estate in Malaga, according to reports which further enhances the attraction to technology companies seeking new premises. The promoter Montepino Logística, who originally bought the 113,651 square metres of land, is awaiting the final approval of the detailed study by Urban Planning and then will request the building licence.

The complex itself will have more than 50,000 square metres of built area available and will provide a solution for the last mile “transportation, urban delivery and distribution process.” In other words, as Montepino said at the time, these facilities will allow reducing delivery and collection times for goods in urban areas, “providing an agile service and greatly improving the e-commerce experience.”