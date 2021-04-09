Spanish Government Blocks Auction Of Possible Long-Lost Caravaggio Masterpiece

A painting called ‘Crowning of Thorns’, is due to go up for auction at the Ansorena auction house in Madrid, with a starting price of £1,300 (€1,500), listed in the sale catalogue as being a work attributed to Spanish artist José de Ribera.

The sale has suddenly been blocked by the Spanish government, just hours before it was due to go under the hammer, amid suggestions that it could be a long-lost masterpiece by the Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo Caravaggio, and if so, could be worth in the region of £109 million (€150m).

Experts have been called in to examine the 17th Century oil painting, which depicts Jesus just before his crucifixion, and they have declared it ‘not for export’, amid concerns that the work could be sold abroad.