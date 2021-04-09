Not long now!

THE Valencian Community is fully prepared for the end of the State of Alarm on May 9.

The regional government headed by Ximo Puig has spent months preparing for the scenario it will meet once the six-month period finishes, Generalitat sources assured the national daily El Mundo.

This is a sore point in some regions which are complaining about the lack of legally-defined anti-Covid guidelines after May 9.

“We shall arrive with a satisfactory Covid incidence, Spain’s lowest,” the same sources added. “We have been prudent and have an adequate legal framework.”

Meanwhile, Puig and the region’s Health chief, Ana Barcelo, announced a slight relaxation of the present measures, allowing two family units to meet indoors, with groups of six in bars and restaurants and for outdoor activities.

Barcelo stressed that eliminating restrictions after May 9 was not the same as returning to normality.

“Lifting restrictions is one thing but de-escalation is another and should be very careful,” she said, not deviating from the cautious policies that have enabled the Valencian Community to emerge from the third wave with the best incidence rate in Spain.

