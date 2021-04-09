MORRISONS has pledged to be the first supermarket to be completely supplied by ‘net zero’ carbon British farms by 2030, five years ahead of the market.

Over the next nine years, the supermarket chain has said that it will work with its 3,000 farmers and growers to produce affordable net zero carbon meat, fruit and vegetables.

Morrisons expects that the first products to reach net zero carbon status will be eggs as early as 2022, followed by lamb, fruit, vegetables, pork and beef in the years to follow.

UK agriculture currently accounts for 10 per cent of all UK greenhouse gas emissions, with new research revealing that two thirds of people consider the environmental impact of the food they eat.

The National Farmers Union has asked farmers to work towards a 2040 net zero goal, and other supermarkets are working towards 2035.

As it is British farming’s biggest supermarket customer, Morrisons is uniquely placed to reach this goal five years ahead of industry.

In addition, it has confirmed that it will remove all plastic carrier bags from its stores over the next year and will switch from offering plastic “bags for life” to a paper alternative, saying the move will make it the first UK supermarket to stop using plastic carrier bags completely.

It will take around a year to implement this particular change so once movement between provinces here in Spain is again allowed, British visitors to its very successful store in Gibraltar can expect to see a number of changes to help the environment but remember, there is currently a ban on taking dairy and meat products back into Spain.