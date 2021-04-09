Great News As Andalucian Pharmacies Set To Dispense Hospital Drugs.

In what could be great news for many outpatients, Andalucian pharmacies are set to dispense hospital drugs. It is hoped that this new move will improve accessibility for both expats and Spaniards alike, as some people will be able to avoid hospital visits to pick up medicines.

An agreement has been signed by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and the Andalusian Council of Official Associations of Pharmacists (CACOF) which will enable pharmacies to dispense outpatient medicines which would normally only be able to be picked up at a hospital pharmacy.

A pilot is set to be carried out during 2021, which will allow certain patients who have been prescribed medicines which would normally be dispensed by a hospital, to be picked up at an Andalucian pharmacy instead. This will only apply to certain hospitals to begin with though and prior authorisation will be needed from the hospital’s pharmacy service.

According to the Junta de Andalucia around 9000 patients are already benefiting from this new service across Andalucia. The service is available at the Poniente Hospital in Almeria, the Jerez de la Frontera Hospital in Cadiz, the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada, the Juan Ramón Jiménez Hospital in Huelva, the Hospital Complex in Jaen, the Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital in Malaga and the Virgen Macarena Hospital in Seville.

Numerous patients have already tested out the service and found it to be extremely useful.