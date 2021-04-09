Family shows make a comeback at the Wagner Theatre.

THE Wagner Theatre in Aspe is hosting two shows for the whole family this month.

The first of them will take place on Sunday, April 11 at 12 noon, Conversations With A Clown, by the company Nana Teatre.

Clown Yoel will use his imagination to transform any everyday object into everything he needs to have fun and entertain spectators of all ages.

On Sunday April 25, at 12 noon, the Wagner will host The Happy Moment Collector, a family show that takes place in a future in which there are ‘fewer and fewer happy moments to feed the stars.

For this reason, the Intergalactic Agency of Collectors will be in charge of encouraging children to save more happy moments so that the universe is not plunged into darkness.

Tickets for both shows cost €5 and €4 depending on the location of seats, from the Aspe Council website, on the Notikumi.com page or at the Wagner box office on Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm, as well as on the day of each show two hours before they start.

Councillor for Culture, Rosa Ruiz, highlighted “the need to recover this type of activity, with all the prevention measures derived from the pandemic, to offer fun activities to the whole family.”

The original Wagner Theatre building, built in 1922, was purchased by Aspe Council in the early 80s, and after several years of rehabilitation works, it was inaugurated on February 16, 1995.

Since then it has become distinguished for its diversity of activities, with a programme designed to meet the cultural demands of the Aspe public.

The interior has been completely rebuilt, with lobby, hall and stage, and has a capacity for 550 people. The theatre lobby also hosts exhibitions.