€5.5M project underway to improve road safety in Elche.

MILLIONS are being spent replacing asphalt surfaces across the town in repsonse to public demand and to try to “help economic reactivation and job creation”.

Work has already begun on the old Alicante road which is used by 8,000 cars a day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, and the Councillor for Maintenance, Héctor Díez, this week visited the site of the asphalt works, just one of the contracts to improve the roads of Camp d”Elx and streets of the urban area, as well as districts with urban areas.

“We are carrying out the most important and relevant asphalt plan from the economic point of view that has been implemented over the last 15 years in Elche,” said the mayor.

“€2.5 million is being allocated to the improvement and reinforcement of the asphalt in streets of the urban area; a further €2 million for asphalting in the districts and €1 million will be dedicated exclusively to improving the network of rural roads in Camp d’Elx.

“This is a major action that will solve many of the problems and needs accumulated in recent years,” he added.

Regarding the works currently being carried out on the Camino Viejo de Alicante, González explained two kilometres of the road was in “very bad condition” and is a “very busy as it supports about 8,000 vehicles a day”.

He said action has already been taken to improve the paving of districts such as Torrellano, El Altet and La Baia.

“Contact with neighbourhood associations, groups and pedestrians has highlighted the need in our municipality to invest in the modernisation of public space and act on pavements and asphalt. Along with this, we must not forget what these works mean from the point of view of economic revitalisation and employment.

“The investment is a decisive contribution to sustaining employment and boosting the economy. More than a hundred jobs in local companies are linked to this action,” added the mayor.