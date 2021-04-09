Aspe steps up security in schools following a spate of vandalism.

SCHOOLS and educational facilities in Aspe have been targeted by vandals in recent weeks, with windows and doors smashed and outdoor areas trashed.

Security and surveillance has now been increased “to avoid the damage being caused and also to intercept the people who are carrying out the acts of vandalism,” said the council.

Councillor for Education, Yolanda Moreno, said: “Educational centres have suffered damage to windows and forced doors, and repairs have amounted to more than €3,000,” adding that there is also the inconvenience of having to clean and disinfect all classrooms again.

Meanwhile, Aspe’s Youth Council has scheduled new activities for April, May and June.

Some will take place in person and others online, but there will also be activities that offer both options.

The first is a Videogame Programming course that will take place over four Thursdays, from April 15 to May 6.

The objective is to train participants in the basic development of video games and the course is aimed at children and young people up to 16 -years old.

There are 10 places available and the modality will be face-to-face or online.

Between April and May, there will also be Telematic Adventures from home.

Participants can live multiple fantasy adventures, working as a team and developing unique skills in a fun way.

The activity will be carried out in four sessions on Saturdays throughout April and May and is aimed at children up to the age of 12.

Others include ‘Young Explorers’ expeditions and challenges, a nature activity called ‘Sow Forests’, environmental awareness activities related to the conservation of birds called ‘Nest Boxes’ and a Youth Hiking initiative.

Youth councillor, Jonatan Molina, said: “The youth of our town already needed to have an alternative leisure offer after so many months of limitations. In this sense, the activities seek to be fun and varied, in which values ​​such as respect for the environment and teamwork are worked on and that are also in line with current sanitary measures against Covid-19.”

All activities are free. To register, call 965 491 964 (from 4pm to 8pm) or e-mail: inscriptionsjuventud@aspe.es.