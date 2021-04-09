THE streaker arrested after running naked across the pitch at last night’s match between Manchester United and Granada is known locally as “the naked man,” it has emerged.

The man, was arrested by police after streaking across the pitch during the match between Manchester United and Granada, is known in Granada for visiting Spain’s sites naked.

According to Spanish Newspaper Heraldo, Olmo Garcia, 38, is a well-known local businessman also famous for his naked antics around Granada.

The streaker ran across the pitch at last night’s match in Granada’s Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in the first few minutes of the Manchester United game against Granada, forcing the match to stop for almost a minute.

Cameras also turned away from the man after he managed to breach the security perimeter and run amongst players before rolling across the grass.

Security later removed him from the pitch, before officers from the National Police arrested him.

Known in Granada as “the naked man,” Garcia has previously made headlines for walking naked through the Alhambra or climbing the city’s cathedral without clothes. He was previously filmed by several skiers walking around naked in the Sierra Nevada.

The match, which ended 0-2 to Manchester United, also saw the substitution of German Sanchez and Venezuelan winger Darwin Machis. Following a first goal by Machester United, Yangel Herrera hit the outside of the post for the Spanish side and ex-Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado also fired wide, before a final penalty was scored by Bruno Fernandes.