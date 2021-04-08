Y Viva España! Travellers prepare for the green light as excitement to visit Spain builds

Second homes surge anticipated as Taylor Wimpey España reports 116% rise in UK leads

UK offering more summer flights to Malaga than any other country (Costa del Sol Tourism)

93% of young adults report an increased desire to travel (Topdeck Travel)

It’s nearly time to pack the sun cream once more. The UK government is poised to announce the resumption of international travel, with details of its traffic light system eagerly awaited. The announcement is expected to lead to a huge wave of travel bookings, as pent-up demand for sunshine and international culture is finally released.

The news of travel resuming will come as a welcome relief for the travel industry and many associated sectors.

Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España points out that the Spanish second homes market will be one beneficiary of the resumption of international travel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The news that Britons can head to Spain for their holidays once more will be very welcome. We’ve been in contact with a number of families during this latest lockdown who are itching to come and check out our second homes in person, having already completed virtual viewings and video tours. We’re expecting a very busy summer once families can finally put their plans into action.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director of Taylor Wimpey España

Travel industry experts are anticipating plenty of bookings when Britons are finally allowed overseas once more. One firm – Topdeck Travel – anticipates considerable movement around the globe from younger travellers. The company recently reported that 93% of young adults that it surveyed have an increased desire to travel as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Costa del Sol Tourism has flagged up the UK as offering more flights to Malaga than any other country between May and July, with seats available for 615,000 passengers between Malaga and 15 British cities.

For those who’ve already sated their wanderlust in their youth, second home ownership in a favourite destination is the perfect way to enjoy holidays as they grow older. Space, sunshine and safety are now the top priorities, according to the Taylor Wimpey España team. The firm has just reported an increase of 116% YTD for UK leads in March, signalling a solid rise in interest in second home ownership now that the country is getting close to the resumption of international travel.

“Plentiful space has become a key priority as a result of the pandemic. In particular, flexible space, which can suit working from home if need be or that can be used as leisure space at other times. Families also, of course, want to feel safe, which is why owning a second home can seem so much more attractive than booking a hotel stay right now. It offers a far greater degree of distance and privacy.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director of Taylor Wimpey España

Taylor Wimpey España’s new Ikat development in Mallorca has been designed with space and comfort firmly in mind. Based in the heart of the traditional town of Ses Salines, the homes are ideal for year-round living as well as regular holidays. They provide easy access to all of Ses Salines’ amenities, while still enjoying a resort-style pool and landscaped gardens.

Priced from €260,000 plus VAT, the homes include two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartments, penthouses and duplexes, all of which come with a private garden, a solarium terrace or both. Three homes have already sold since the development launched in March, with a number of other sales expected to finalise in the next few weeks.

Ikat is ideal for families looking to foster a meaningful connection with Mallorca and the island’s traditional way of life. Away from the crowds of tourists, the homes provide an authentic Mallorcan living experience. The development’s exterior has been designed to fit beautifully with the local colours and architectural styles of Ses Salines. Interiors, meanwhile, showcase high quality, contemporary finishes. Living rooms that open onto terraces, while integrating kitchen and dining areas, provide a sense of spaciousness while flooding the homes with natural light.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a slice of authentic Mallorcan atmosphere at Ikat. Even the building’s name is traditional – it refers to the ancient textile dyeing technique for which the island is known around the world. Homes at Ikat have been built with post-pandemic family needs in mind. They are ideally suited to changing travel patterns and usage trends.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director of Taylor Wimpey España

For more information, please contact Taylor Wimpey España on 08000 121 020 or visit https://www.taylorwimpeyspain.com/. If you reside outside of the UK, you will need to call 00 34 971 706 972.