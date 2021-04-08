Ways and means in Javea

JAVEA town hall earned €2.03 million through planning permission licences last year.

Apart from 2019’s total of €2.5 million, this was more than any other year since 2003 when these licences brought in €2.55 million.

The town hall received another €1.4 million from the Constructions and Works tax, a further indication that pandemic or no pandemic, building continued in Javea last year.

IBI rates accounted for another €17.39 million of the town hall’s total income of €42.69, which more than covered its total outgoings of €32 million.

Extra earnings from the property sector will help to compensate loss of earnings after the terrace table tax and the tax for opening a new business were eliminated, while fees for the beach bars and beach services were reduced.

