Visitors to Barcelona exhibition designated as highly qualified workers

THE Spanish Ministry of the Interior has agreed that all registered participants at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona may enter Spain despite current health restrictions.

This means that exhibitors, attendees or sponsors from outside of the European Union will be able to fly to Barcelona from such countries as China, the UK and USA without fear of being turned away at the airport.

Currently, regulations prevent entry to Spain for anyone from a country outside the EU due to the pandemic, except in the case of highly qualified workers.

Therefore, in accordance with this rule, international organisers GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) and the Ministry of the Interior have come to an agreement that identifies all those attending the MWC within this category so that they can attend the congress.

Clearly the Spanish Government is well aware of the international prestige that this exhibition brings to the country and is anxious to ensure that after last years cancellation, the Congress goes ahead between June 28 and July 1 this year.

To some extent, they may be fighting a losing battle as a number of the tech giants such as Google and Intel have decided to cancel, joining Ericsson, Facebook, Google, Intel, Nokia, Oracle and Sony have already announced that they have withdrawn.

To try to combat this, the MWC show has now gone hybrid with the option of a virtual visit with direct contact with industry leaders which many may consider safer and more attractive this year.