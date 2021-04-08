Vandals target moving passenger buses with pellet gun in Valencia.

TWO EMT buses on the 99 route were fired at with a shotgun in La Malvarrosa, causing extensive damage to the rear windows and terrifying the drivers and passengers onboard.

The buses were shot at as they passed La Fe Hospital and reached the Congress Palace, confirmed the Local Police of Valencia.

Pellet guns were fired at the EMT buses at the intersection of Calle San Rafael and Calle Beato Juan Grande, close to Avenida Malvarrosa.

Both incidents left the vehicles with broken and shattered rear windows, though fortunately nobody was hurt.

The drivers in both separate incidents reported the attacks to the police.

Back in December, 2020, a massive inferno engulfed the garages at the EMT station in the San Isidro neighbourhood in Valencia.

Neighbours who saw the dense column of black smoke alerted the emergency service, and the Valencia Local Police and Fire services attended the scene immediately with at least 10 vehicles.

A SAMU ambulance was also deployed.

An investigation was launched into the cause of the fire which revealed the monster fire originated in a 20-year-old-bus.

The investigation revealed that the bus had passed the ITV but was part of an ageing fleet which the EMT is gradually replacing over a five-year period with more environmentally-friendly models. Fifteen of the 16 vehicles damaged in the fire were over 15 years old.

