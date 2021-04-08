Spain To Host Food 4 Future World Summit

SPAIN to host the Food 4 Future World Summit in 2021

Bilbao in northern Spain is to have the prestigious honour of hosting this year’s Food 4 Future World Summit, an event which showcases the latest technologies that are transforming the global food industry. The event, which will take place in the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) between June 15 and 17 2021, will see industry professionals from around the world gather together to explore topics such as sustainability and world hunger.

According to the organisers, the Food 4 Future exhibit will welcome more than 5,000 visitors and 200 exhibiting firms to showcase the latest solutions in foodtech, robotics and automatization, food security and processing and packaging techniques for the different segments of the food industry.

“We are facing great challenges to achieve a better future for the sector, Food 4 Future will be the platform that annually provides us with the necessary solutions,” the website claims.

Currently, 25% of total greenhouse gas emission is allocated to the food industry, while global food demand is expected to increase by a whopping 70 per cent by the year 2050. Experts at the forum will explore innovative ways to tackle these demands in an industry that accounts for 11 per cent of the world’s GDP.

Organisers of the Food 4 Future event, NEXT BUSINESS EXHIBITIONS SL, have developed the latest edition of the fair in accordance with the strict coronavirus measures set out by the Spanish Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and in collaboration with the UFI (Unión Internacional de Ferias), and the current guidelines will be subject to change if the health situation evolves in the meantime. For three days in June, Bilbao will become the Foodtech World Capital, gathering more than 280 industry leaders across a plethora of disciplines focusing on meat, bakery, seafood, beverages, dairy and agriculture.