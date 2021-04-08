Spain Fully Vaccinates 6.4 Per Cent Of The Population, Three Million People

SPAIN Has Fully Vaccinated 6.4 Per Cent Of The Population, With Three Million People getting both doses



The latest data in Spain today (Thursday 8) shows that three million in the country have now received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is equivalent to 6.4 per cent of the population.

This comes one day after Spain’s health authorities decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca for anybody under the age of 60, but, the government insists that it can still meet its target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the country by August, which is 33 million people.

It is shown that of the people aged over 80, a figure of 49.2 per cent have been immunised fully with both jabs, and another 87.4 per cent have had their first dose, but in the bracket of people between 70 and 79 years old, only 2.9 per cent of them, 115,878 people, are fully jabbed, with 9.1 per cent having their first dose of vaccine.

Regarding communities, Castilla y León leads the way, having 10.8 per cent of their population double-dosed, closely followed by Asturias with 10.6 per cent, and Extremadura with 9.1 per cent, while in total, throughout Spain, 16.9 per cent of the country have received their first dose, with 9,811,529 doses having been administered.

The Spanish government says that it plans to vaccinate five million people in the first week of May, 10 million in June, and 33 million in August, which amounts to just over 70% of the country’s total population, with the target being to administer a higher percentage of vaccines than there are people with the virus, as reported by eldiario.es.