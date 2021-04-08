Shakespeare simplified for listeners

THE Blind Cupid Shakespeare Company and Quarantine Kids Storytime have joined forces to produce short-form audio dramas of Shakespeare’s plays.

They aim to make classical content accessible to young audiences and those new to the Bard with Charles and Mary Lamb’s adaptations.

“This is the perfect opportunity to showcase how Charles and Mary Lamb stripped down the most complicated plots to make them easier to follow and understand,” Quarantine Kids Storytime’s Sascha Cooper said.

The stories began on April 10 and continue each Saturday and Sunday at 2pm GMT until June 13.

The content is free but for those who can afford to, an Eventbrite page is available where donations will be gratefully received. The funds will go directly to both companies and the actors, all of whom have been affected by the effects of the pandemic.

The audio dramas are available on https://youtube.com/c/QuarantineKidsStorytime while donations can be made via the www.eventbrite.com website.

