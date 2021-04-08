New summer route to and from Gibraltar announced

ANOTHER new destination for Gibraltar travellers as British Airways will introduce twice weekly summer flights to London City airport.

The service will be operated by BA CityFlyer on Mondays and Fridays and will complement the current Gibraltar to Heathrow flights offered by parent company British Airways.

Initial one-way fares are £43 and went on sale today, April 8 for flights starting on June 25 of this year and if bookings are made now, then the BA flexible policy will apply whereby no change fee is imposed or a voucher is offered for bookings made for travel before April 2022, giving customers extensive variety of options if they change plans.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Not only is this an ideal service for business travellers and those who want to spend a weekend on the Rock, the service will also add to amount of cargo that can be flown in from the UK directly.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, commented: “We are delighted to be able to launch two new routes to Gibraltar and Jersey – this is something that customers have been asking for some time.

The Minister of Business, Tourism, Transport and Port Vijay Daryanani, said: “This is excellent news that shows, once again, the confidence that the sector places in Gibraltar as a destination.

The seasonal link with London City Airport, operated by BA CityFlyer, adds to the list of operators present in Gibraltar and expands the area of ​​reach from the UK.”

The route will be operated by BA CityFlyer’s Brazilian Embraer E190 aircraft which seats up to 98 people in two rows of two and British Airways has introduced a range of security measures and partnerships to make the travel experience easy and enjoyable during and after the pandemic, including partnerships with test provider Qured and the travel health app VeriFly.