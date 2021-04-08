Marbella Offers €180,00 in funding to Poor Families

MARBELLA Council has announced it has renewed its agreement with a local association to offer €180,000 in funding to poor families.

According to the council, the mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, has announced she has renewed the agreement with the association DYA for €180,000 to continue helping poor families through the Food Guarantee programme.

She announced that the €50 per month last year for buying food in local supermarkets will be increased to €100 or €150 depending on the members of the family unit.

She said the council wanted to help poor families during the pandemic, adding that the agreement meant they were able to help 160 families.

Mayor Muñoz said: “For the council it is a satisfaction to work with with an organisation that has many professionals and volunteers who have always shown their great capacity for work, and especially during the pandemic.”

She said the council had offered, “sports pavilions in Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara, Antonio Serrano Lima and Elena Benitez, which we can use for the homeless.”

“In addition, with DYA we have also distributed food for single people, older people who did not have the ability to leave their homes,” she pointed out.

The politician met with Paqui Muñoz, manager of the DYA, and Joaquin Mejias, president of the association.

The DYA manager said that the requirements to apply for the funding are on their website.

He added that the funding was being offered in supermarkets in Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara.