Making music in Alfaz

ALFAZ town hall and the La Lira Music Society renewed their long-standing collaboration agreement.

The Culture department has allocated €65,000 to the Society which includes the 57 musicians who belong to the Banda Musical as well as the Music School with its 96 members aged between 3 and 18.

Despite the Covid restrictions, the school is functioning normally with in-person classes, La Lira’s president Miguel Juan Baldo explained when he met Alfaz’s Culture president Manuel Casado.

“The pandemic has had practically no effect on attendance,” he said.

The school has 13 teachers who give classes in brass and woodwind instruments, strings, piano and percussion.

Baldo revealed that the Banda Musical hoped to resume rehearsals after Easter in the open air on the Casa de Cultura esplanade at weekends.

The Band’s first concert – again in the open air – is scheduled for May if the health situation permits, Baldo added.

More concerts are planned for July 11 during Alfaz’s Film Festival as well as on August 28 during the Estiu Festiu summer events in Albir and at Christmas.

