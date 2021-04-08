LUX MUNDI, Torre del Mar – April Coming Events

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – “Our Shop” is open. Time 11.00 to 13.00.

Every Monday – Craft Group. Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The craft group will be making cards in various styles including Iris paper folding and Decoupage and other projects. Time 10.00 – 13.00 in the Centre. 5€ or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card 4€. Proceeds for fundraising.

Every Monday –Knitting & Crochet Group. Come along to learn how to knit or crochet or just join a group of like-minded individuals to help make items for people in need and for different charities. New members are very welcome and donations of wool, especially dark colours. Time 10.30 to 13.00 in the Centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Every Wednesday – Art Group. Join friends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The Art group meets and helps each other with various forms of art, watercolours, pastels etc. Following health guidelines and you will be required to wear a face mask. Time 10.00 – 13.00 at the Centre. 5€ or with Friends of Lux Mundi Card 4€. Proceeds for fundraising.

Fridays – Coffee Morning. Come and enjoy homemade cakes and a beverage in our lovely shady garden. Inside seating is also available. Meet up and catch up with friends, pick up the free newspapers. Browse through our preloved clothing for those essential additions to your wardrobe.

Kitchen & household items, bedding, curtains and much more available to purchase. For the bookworms amongst you, check out our Book shop, hundreds of second-hand books waiting to be read. CDs and DVDs too. We are accepting donations of household goods and items of clothing and would appreciate it if you could bring them to us in bags that you do not need, during the normal opening hours. Time 11.00 to 13.00.

Friday 30th April – Taizé Prayer at the San Andrés Parish Church in Torre del Mar. Time 20.45. Taizé prayers is a monthly invitation to join us in prayer for unity and for all your personal intentions. Please send us an email to be included in them. Social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required.

Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Torre del Mar, Avda. Moscatel 1”I”, (Jardines Viña Malága/Antigua Casa de la Viña), Torre del Mar, 29740. Open mornings only Monday and Wednesday 10.00 till 13.00 and Fridays as usual 11.00 – 13.00. We would like to assure you that we are complying with all the Covid regulations to make your visits to our centre as safe as possible. For further information please contact the Centre, Torre del Mar Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org Web site: www.lux-mundi.org